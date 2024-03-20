MITI maintains target of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025

DENGKIL: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is still maintaining its target of 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations operating in the country by 2025, said its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said the review on this target would be decided during the Malaysian National EV Steering Committee (NEVSC) meeting which will be held soon.

Tengku Zafrul said to date a total of 2,020 EV charging stations are in operation nationwide.

The minister said although he believes the target looks aggressive, the industry players have assured him that it can be done as shown by current data where in the last few months, there are only 1,400 EV charging stations nationwide, but the figure has surpassed the 2,000-mark as of last month.

“So they said it’s moving fast enough, but let’s see because the next EV committee meeting will be discussing whether we should keep or drop the target. Industries players seem to be optimistic,” he told the media after attending the launch of Tesla’s largest supercharging station in Southeast Asia here, today.

The launch was officiated by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Tengku Zafrul said on the government’s part, various incentives and initiatives are offered to EV industry players to ensure that the target set can be achieved.

“Based on our current policy, we want to expedite approval and also collaborate with other ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Fire and Rescue Department, Energy Commission, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, local authorities, and others.

“We also have tax incentive...it’s like chicken and egg, they want to see higher car sales, if not, (when) we have charging stations but no cars use it (to charge). So it has to be hand in hand,” he said.

On Tesla, Tengku Zafrul said the government congratulated the company on the opening of the largest supercharging station in Southeast Asia located at Gamuda Cove, here, which offers six Superchargers and 18 Destination Chargers.

“For Tesla, the company carries out both (business), charging station as well selling cars. So it builds the whole ecosystem.

“Sometimes, people have charging anxiety, range anxiety and so forth, but if we do it properly it can reduce the EV car owners’ anxiety,” he said.

The government is committed to ensuring that at least 30 per cent of the ultra-fast chargers built in Malaysia are open to the public for car brands other than Tesla, he added.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul in his speech said the government welcomed Tesla’s rapid growth footprint in Malaysia, where since July last year, the carmaker has introduced the highly anticipated Model Y and Model 3 to the local market, launched the nation’s first Supercharger, and established the Tesla Experience Centre and its Malaysian headquarters in Cyberjaya.

“Tesla’s dedication to supporting Malaysia’s EV adoption is further evidenced by its collaboration with local installers, resulting in over 1,300 home charging installations.

“Tesla has also significantly enhanced our national EV charging network, by establishing 36 Supercharger stalls and 55 Destination Chargers across Malaysia. Notably, Selangor is home to 14 Supercharger stalls and 26 Destination Chargers, demonstrating its commitment to advancing our EV infrastructure,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said Tesla plans to expand its charging network by adding new facilities in key locations such as Kuantan, Penang, Putrajaya, and Kuala Lumpur in the second quarter of this year.

“We welcome this development and appreciate Tesla’s contribution in developing charging stations for non-Tesla brands as well,” he said. -Bernama