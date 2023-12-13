Mitra helps settle aircraft maintenance course fees for 32 AATC students

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 32 students from the ALLIED Aeronautics Training Centre (AATC) have received assistance from the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) to pay their aircraft maintenance course fees this year.

MITRA Economy and Career director R. Suresh said over RM 500,000 in aid has been disbursed to settle outstanding fees for Indian students from B40 families participating in the programme.

“The total amount is RM 506,428 to finance 32 out of 51 Indian students in this college. In fact, most programme participants are nearing completion, and some are undergoing on-the-job training.

“We have set conditions; besides family background, students must complete at least six out of 12 modules to obtain the aircraft maintenance licence within 18 months, and the college (AATC) is responsible for obtaining the licence,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, he said MITRA will continue such programmes in the future to assist students in obtaining training that promises career opportunities with good incomes. -Bernama