MMEA detains 22 foreign fishermen for various offences in Perak

IPOH: The Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested 22 foreign fishermen for committing various offences, at 0.98 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Jarak, on Friday.

Its director Captain Maritime Mohd Hambali Ya’akup said the boat was spotted doing fishing activities by KM Tugau vessel during a routine patrol, through the ‘Op Sayong’, ‘Op Tanjung’ and ‘Op Tiris’ operations in Perak waters, at 10.40 am.

“The inspection found that the boat was operated by a Thai skipper with four Thai crew and 17 Cambodian crew, aged 24 to 57, and had valid identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hambali said that, however, the skipper failed to produce approval documents for the use of communication equipment, and operated less than 15 nautical miles from the mainland.

Further inspection also found about 60 litres of liquid, suspected to be ketum water and about 200 kilogrammes of mixed catch on the boat.

He said that the case was being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for not having approval for the use of radar and devices, and the Fisheries Act 1985 for fishing less than 15 nautical miles from the coast.

“In addition, the case is also being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 due to the misuse of ketum, including importing, selling and processing.

“If convicted, perpetrators can be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisoned for not more than four years, or both,“ he said.

He added that all the arrested fishermen, as well as the seized boats, catch, fishing equipment and liquid suspected of being ketum, were handed over to the Malaysian Maritime investigating officer, for further action. - Bernama