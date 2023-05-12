MMEA detains three cargo ships for illegal anchoring in Johor waters

KOTA TINGGI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained three cargo ships for illegally anchoring in the waters of Eastern Johor here yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone acting director Commander Mohd Najib Sam said the first cargo ship, registered in Port Klang, was detained by an MMEA patrol vessel at 19.8 nautical miles east of Tanjung Sedili Kechil at 11.30 am.

The second ship, registered in Bridgetown, Barbados, was simultaneously detained at 18.1 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Penawar.

“The third ship carrying containers registered in Copenhagen, Denmark, was detained at 21.5 nautical miles east of Tanjung Balau at 5.30 pm.

“All three captains failed to produce any documents for anchoring in the Malaysian waters. The case is being investigated under Section 491B (1) (L) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Najib, this was the 86th case of ships anchoring without permission this year.

“We remain committed to addressing the activities of ships anchoring without permission, especially in the waters of Eastern Johor, and will continue to intensify efforts to curb these activities,” he said.–Bernama