Preparing to be future fit graduates in an evolving world

HELP University recognised for its motto of being a ‘university of achievers’ continues to forge ahead with 1,600 graduates being awarded their doctorates, master’s and bachelor degrees at their 35th Convocation ceremony held recently in May. At the convocation ceremony, Professor Dr Ki-Chan Kim, Chairman of the International Council for Small Business, was recipient of HELP University’s ‘Distinguished Humane Entrepreneurship Award’, in recognition of his global scholarship promoting humane entrepreneurship. Tan Sri Tan Koon Swan, a recognised corporate figure and community leader, was conferred a Doctorate in Business Administration (APEL.Q) at age 82. His journey exemplifies lifelong learning through the APEL.Q programme at HELP University. In conjunction with the convocation ceremony, HELP University also organised its annual strategy symposium with the theme, ‘The Transition Nexus: Experiential Learning, AI and the Circular Economy’. The symposium was organised a day before the convocation ceremony and both events attracted academic, industry and government leaders from over 15 countries.

During the symposium, HELP University Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan spoke on the urgency to revamp the way universities conduct their ‘teach and learn’ experience to students. He advocated experiential and experimental learning with collective participation of the government, industry and the academia. “We must have the prepared mind to be future-fit. This requires a growth mind-set that is always dissatisfied with the present,” he said. At the convocation, other highly successful entrepreneurs who were awarded their doctorate and master’s degrees included Datuk Tony Chia, former President of Logistics Association and Dr Chin Chee Seong, President of Malaysian Small and Medium Entreprises (SME). Chew Kay Ling, the 2025 HELP Chancellor’s Award recipient, made history as the first Malaysian to win the prestigious Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants Best Accounting Student Award. Other recipients of the Chancellor’s Award were Lee Jun Hao, Tang Cheok Hong, Chung Shu Yi, and Lee Xin Yi (Psychology); Yeoh Jia Xin (Economics); Wong Shannen (Business Psychology); Chew Kay Ling (Business -Accounting); Isaiah Melchizedec Henry in Business (Hospitality Management); Mah Xin Ci (Communication - Media Studies); Wong Lee Yun (Education -TESL); Natasha Chan Mun Yi (Information Technology -Data Analytics); and Chee Joe Yee (Law).

In his valedictorian address, Tan Sri Tan Koon Swan reflected on the deep personal fulfilment of his academic journey and expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife and family for their unwavering support in his lifelong experiential learning completing the APEL.Q DBA at HELP University. HELP University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Andy Liew Teik Kooi urged the graduating Class of 2025 to lead with courage and compassion: “You carry the spirit of HELP. You rise today as learners and walk forward as leaders.” To further facilitate HELP’s global expansion, three Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) were signed, one with Hunan University of Technology in China to establish the Institute of Future Technology and Design, dedicated to advancing AI-driven entrepreneurship. The second was with the Global Education Advancement Group, a former NASDAQ-listed company, to provide TVET-driven upskilling programmes that support workforce development. The third partnership was forged with the Australian Institute of Public Accountants to offer competency-based training tailored to the demands of the evolving financial ecology.