MMEA seizes 45 ‘bubu naga’ fish traps in Yan

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 45 sets of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps through operations dubbed the Op Aman in several locations in the waters of Sungai Limau, near Yan, recently.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the operations were conducted based on public complaints and routine monitoring of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps which, if not curbed, could affect the country’s fisheries resources.

“During the patrolling, members of MMEA found some suspicious-looking poles installed in the area. All ‘bubu naga’ fish traps worth almost RM6,000 were seized and taken to the jetty for further action,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the case was investigated under Section 11(3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

“MMEA will not compromise on any activity that violates maritime laws and is always committed to continuing operations and patrols to curb illegal activities in the country’s waters,” she said.

“The public is urged to report any criminal activity or emergency at sea through the 24-hour emergency line MERS 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone maritime operations centre at 04-7310579,” she said.