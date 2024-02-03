MMEA thwarts attempt to smuggle 300 cartons of alcohol into Sabah

KUALA PENYU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 300 cartons of contraband alcoholic beverages into the country via a wooden boat in the Menumbok waters last Thursday.

Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan MMEA director Maritime First Admiral Datuk Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik said the agency believed the alcoholic beverages were being smuggled from Labuan.

“Acting on intelligence, the patrol team spotted a speeding boat near the Sungai Sarap riverbank.

“The MMEA team approached the boat but the suspects managed to flee, leaving behind the smuggled goods. Efforts to track the suspects failed due to darkness and the swampy area.

“The beverages and the boat, worth over RM350,000 were seized and taken to the MMEA office for further investigation under the Customs Act 1967 and Ports and Habours Enactment 2002,“ he said in a statement today.

In a separate statement, Kudat MMEA director Maritime Commander Maurice Grenville Abeyeratne said an Indonesian national and two Filipinos were detained in an integrated operation in the Pitas waters on Feb 26 and 28.

He said a total of 15 bagang (a type of traditional fishing platform for catching fish such as anchovies, squids and shrimps) and nine boats were inspected in the vicinity of the Pitas waters during the operation. - Bernama