MOE improves operation of Integrated Assessment Management System to facilitate teachers’ work

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken several important measures to improve the operation of the Integrated Assessment Management System (SPPB), which is said to be slow and encumbering teachers involved in accessing it.

In a statement today, the MOE said the measures involved improving and optimising the programming code, increasing server capacity and performing server configuration tuning.

“The MOE is concerned about the difficulties faced by teachers in relation to the use of the SPPB. Monitoring for the SPPB operation is continuously carried out through the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) system.

“The results of the monitoring found that there was an increase in user access causing the entire system to slow down due to high data readings,“ according to the statement.

SPPB is a continuous and comprehensive assessment management system for all types of MOE assessments.

According to the statement, the MOE is always trying to improve the operation of the SPPB to facilitate the work of teachers in addition to ensuring that their welfare and well-being are maintained.

Any questions or complaints about SPPB can be submitted by contacting its hotline at 03-8884 3632 or through the ICT Service Desk (ISD) https://isd.moe.gov.my/.