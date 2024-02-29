MOE striving to execute King’s decree to improve national education

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will strive to carry out the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia to improve national education and the well-being of the people.

In a statement here today, the MOE said it appreciates and has taken note of the King’s decree at the opening of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament on Monday, particularly in matters involving the education sector.

In his royal address, His Majesty also expressed concern about the lack of unity among races as some of the current generations still fail to master the national language and understand the culture of other races.

As such, the MOE said it would be more proactive in upholding the status and promoting the use of national language through activities inside and outside the classrooms.

“It is through the national language that the spirit of unity can be fostered among students right from preschool to the secondary level,” the statement read.

At the same time, MOE said it will continue leveraging technology and digital tools to enhance the quality of education in the country, including formulating a Digital Education Policy aimed at producing a digitally proficient generation that is competitive and capable of using technology for learning, as well as harnessing digital innovation in schools or anywhere else.

“To produce highly skilled students and meet the needs of the industry and the country, MOE will continue to strengthen science, mathematics, engineering, and technology (STEM), as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and has also prepared the School Curriculum Framework 2027 in line with these objectives.

“Recognising the importance of education for every citizen regardless of economic status, ethnicity, or background, MOE has also taken initial steps to streamline preschool education in Malaysia to address school dropout issues from the early stages,” it said.

MOE said, in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963, it is also committed to continuing negotiations with the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak to ensure that education in both states continues to be enhanced for the benefit of all education stakeholders.

It added that various forms of school assistance have been provided to students, including Early Schooling Aid, Supplementary Food Programme, and Poor Students’ Fund aid to alleviate the burden on parents. -Bernama