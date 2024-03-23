MOE to give full cooperation in probe into death of student in dorm

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to provide its full cooperation in the investigation into the death of a vocational college student who was found dead in a dormitory with injuries and bruises on his body yesterday.

The MOE said today that it will not compromise with the misconduct of bullying in all educational institutions under its management.

“The MOE expresses sadness and condolences to the family of the victim, a vocational college student in Sabah.

“The death of the victim is still under investigation by the authorities and the MOE is ready to provide its full cooperation,“ the ministry said in a statement.

It said the MOE had taken immediate action by providing welfare assistance to the victim’s family.

“Psychosocial support has been offered to the family members, other students, teachers and all college students,“ according to the statement.

Yesterday, the 17-year-old male student was found dead on the floor with injuries and bruises on several parts of the body in the dormitory.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said police believed that there was a misunderstanding between the victim and other students that allegedly led to his death.

He said 13 male students, aged between 16 and 19, were detained to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.