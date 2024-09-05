MACC arrests lawyer for soliciting, accepting RM1.6m bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a lawyer on Wednesday (May 8) afternoon on suspicions of soliciting and accepting a bribe of around RM1.6 million from an entrepreneur.

The suspect, who is in their 30s, was arrested at a fast food restaurant around Ipoh, Perak at around noon after receiving RM100,000 in cash and two cheques worth around RM1.5 million, a source said.

The suspect, who owns a law firm, had reached out to the victim purportedly to offer their assistance in closing a criminal case linked to the entrepreneur.

“Based on investigations, the bribe would be divided between several key individuals at several government agencies as inducement to help close the case,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Perak MACC director Ahmad Sabri Mohamed confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that a remand application would be made at the Ipoh Sessions Court tomorrow morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.