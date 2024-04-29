Mohamad: MAFS hopes border control intensified ahead of Aidiladha

KLANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) has asked government departments and agencies related to border control to intensify enforcement and control at the country’s entry points, to deal with the entry of cheap goats and cattle with questionable health status, ahead of the Aidiladha celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said intensified control and enforcement, particularly at the northern border and the east coast of the peninsula, could help the ministry’s efforts to curb the illegal entry of livestock, which has an impact on price competition for local breeders.

“This step is important to combat the smuggling of goats and cattle with questionable health status into the country.

“If these livestock enter without following the legal process, it will have effects on our breeders, especially in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perak, and for that reason, we hope that enforcement at the border will be intensified,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Agriculture Department’s 2024 Plant Subsector Development Symposium today.

Earlier, Mohamad launched a mobile development service facility known as the plant clinic, which provides facilities such as mini laboratories (water/soil analysis services, disease/pest diagnostics), reference materials, discussion rooms and exhibition facilities, at a symposium which lasted three days, starting yesterday.

Regarding the clinic, he said thus far, the service has been provided in four states, namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, and it is expected to be expanded nationwide.

Meanwhile, the three-day symposium, which started yesterday and was held in a hybrid manner, was attended by approximately 1,000 participants, consisting of officers from the Department of Agriculture, including the Sabah and Sarawak Department of Agriculture; Grade G scheme cadre officers (agriculture) who serve in various ministries, departments and agencies; as well as farmers/entrepreneurs.

A total of six papers will be presented by officials from various ministries, including the sharing of success by two selected entrepreneurs.