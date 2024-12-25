Iran lifts access restrictions on WhatsApp, Google Play

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace has agreed to lift restrictions on popular platforms, including WhatsApp and Google Play, marking a significant shift in the country’s internet governance policies.

The decision was made during a meeting on Tuesday, attended by the heads of the three branches of government, ministers and council members.

The session revisited policies on internet blockades amid growing demands for greater digital access, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

After reviewing recommendations from relevant authorities, the council approved easing restrictions but underscored the importance of regulated cyberspace governance and bolstering domestic platforms.

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, announced the decision on X, stating, “Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unity and collaboration.

“I extend my gratitude to the President, media, and activists for their efforts. This path continues.”

The move fulfils a campaign pledge by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who had promised to address internet access as part of his modernisation agenda.