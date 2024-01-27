Mohamad to attend ASEAN foreign ministers’ retreat in Laos

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead the Malaysian delegation to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat from Jan 28 to 29 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

The AMM Retreat is the first scheduled ASEAN meeting of the year, said the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Saturday.

Laos is the Chair of ASEAN this year.

The AMM Retreat will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, with the participation of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, the Secretary-General of ASEAN and Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste as ASEAN Observer.

According to Wisma Putra, the ASEAN Chair is expected to brief the Retreat on the key priorities and deliverables of its Chairmanship relating to the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.”

“Moreover, the Foreign Ministers are scheduled to discuss updates on the implementation of the decisions reached at the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in September 2023 in Jakarta and ASEAN’s external relations as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and interest,“ the statement read.

Wisma Putra noted that the AMM Retreat will provide Malaysia and other ASEAN member states with an excellent opportunity to reinforce the collective endeavours aimed at fostering an inclusive, sustainable and resilient ASEAN Community.

“This becomes increasingly significant given the challenges posed by the impacts of geopolitical dynamics and global economic uncertainties,“ it added.

Mohamad will also take the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, focusing on enhancing ASEAN as well as bilateral relations with the respective countries, said Wisma Putra. - Bernama