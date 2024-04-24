Mohammad Amirulfaris planned to buy a house: Friend

SEREMBAN: Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, who perished in the helicopter crash at the TLDM Lumut Base yesterday morning, had intended to buy a house in Perak for his family.

His good friend, Lt Commander Helman Hashim, 35, said Mohammad Amirulfaris had recently entrusted him with submitting the house purchase application documents to the housing loan division of the Ministry of Defence.

“He did ask for my help to submit some documents relating to the house he wanted to buy for his wife and children and I submitted the forms last Tuesday.

“I knew him since 2007, we were good friends, He is very friendly with all the personnel, whether they were his juniors or seniors,” he told reporters at the family home of Mohammad Amirulfaris in Taman Senawang Perdana here today.

Helman said Mohammad Amirulfaris was also a very intelligent officer and held the post of air tactical officer for Squadron 503.

He described Mohammad Amirulfaris’ demise as a big loss for the TLDM and expressed his condolences to his friend's family.

Mohammad Amirulfaris left behind his wife, Siti Aisyah Mohd Roslan and two children - Umar Fayyadh and Ammar Affan.

Yesterday's tragedy involving the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and Fennec (M502-6) helicopter during a flypast rehearsal for TLDM's 90th anniversary parade, claimed the lives of 10 TLDM personnel, including three women.