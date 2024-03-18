Mohd Na’im: 786 asnaf break free from poverty via MAIWP initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21 per cent or 786 out of 3,735 asnaf participants enrolled in entrepreneur development programmes under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) successfully climbed out of poverty in 2022, the Senate was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said MAIWP has also equipped and nurtured 688 potential asnaf individuals through career-oriented soft skills training.

In addition, 430 second-generation asnaf individuals, or children of asnaf, have received training and employment opportunities with a minimum starting salary of RM1,500 per month.

“To broaden educational training and career advancement, we have diversified TVET (technical and vocational education and training) development programmes for the second generation of asnaf who lag behind academically, enabling them to enhance their success and increase their income,” he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to the supplementary question from Senator Datuk Hisamudin Yahaya regarding the effectiveness of MAIWP’s asnaf development programmes.

Mohd Na’im said among other initiatives explored by MAIWP is the enhancement of financial programmes, either by improving existing programmes or introducing new ones, focusing on providing assistance packages covering food, protection, education and others to help asnaf enhance their economic well-being.

Responding to Hisamudin’s original question regarding the financial allocation and the number of participants involved in MAIWP’s asnaf development programmes from 2022 to 2023, Mohd Na’im said that 10,288 participants were involved in 172 programmes, with expenditures amounting to RM19,289,310.

He said the four main programmes implemented are the Entrepreneur Development Programme, Training and Career Programme, Urban Agriculture Programme and Spiritual Programme. -Bernama