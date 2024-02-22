Mohd Na’im asks Muslims to reject fanaticism

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has advised the community, especially Muslims, to avoid fanaticism towards any individual, instead they should always adhere to the balance of knowledge and facts.

He also urged all parties to refer to the State Islamic Religious Departments (JAIN) regarding any matters concerning the qualification of preachers, ensuring that everything conveyed is in line with Islamic teachings.

“Fanaticism in any matter is dangerous to both oneself and society.

“It will cause someone to be easily influenced by claims made by certain individuals or groups,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na’im added that the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) is following the developments reported by a local newspaper on the lineage of the Prophet.

Mohd Na’im said that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) would closely cooperate with Islamic religious authorities, especially JAIN, and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to investigate the revelations by the newspaper.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will not compromise with any party attempting to exploit religion for personal or group interests,“ he said.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the authorities would continue monitoring an Algerian man claiming to be a descendant of Prophet Muhammad and who has given religious talks in the country.

He said the Home Ministry would cooperate with state authorities to take action against the man, identified as Mawla Muhammad Amin al-Idrisi, if he breaches any laws. -Bernama