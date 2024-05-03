Mohd Na’im: Social media personalities should positively influence others

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media personalities have been advised to use their influence for good and avoid actions that could fuel prejudice.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) made the call following a viral video depicting a social media influencer navigating through crowds while attempting to kiss the Hajar Aswad (black stone) during an umrah trip.

Mohd Na’im emphasised that kissing the Hajar Aswad is a sunnah (recommended practice), especially when fewer pilgrims perform the tawaf ritual.

“However, if the situation poses safety risks or leads to issues such as the ihram cloth falling off and revealing (one’s body shape), it can turn into haram (forbidden act).

“Since the rules vary depending on the situation, I urge influencers, particularly, to use their influence positively and be mindful of certain restrictions, especially within the context of acts of worship,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im said this after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) here today.

According to him, an influencer must strike a balance in their actions, leveraging their popularity to encourage the community towards goodness and spreading truth without prejudicing themselves or any party when using social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Penang mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor suggested that the Haj and Umrah mutawif (pilgrimage guide) clarify the rules regarding touching or kissing the Hajar Aswad to their respective pilgrims prior to their departure for Makkah.

He stressed the importance of clarifying the issue to the pilgrims to ensure the fulfilment of their acts of worship during their pilgrimage journey. -Bernama