Mohd Na’im to attend Haj and Umrah Conference 2024 in Jeddah

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the Haj and Umrah Conference 2024.

In a post on Facebook, Mohd Na’im said that he would update the Saudi Arabian government about efforts undertaken by the management of Tabung Haji (TH) to improve the haj operations for Malaysian pilgrims.

“I, along with TH chairman Tan Sri Rashid Hussain and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, will participate in the Haj and Umrah Conference 2024 organised by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

“I will also be holding several other meetings to strengthen the relations between the governments of Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, particularly to ensure the smooth haj operations for 2024,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also prayed that the affairs of all haj pilgrims this year be eased. -Bernama