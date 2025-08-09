US, EU, and Ukrainian officials to meet in UK on Saturday ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

LONDON: British foreign minister David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance will meet Ukrainian and European allies in Britain on Saturday to discuss President Donald Trump's push for peace in Ukraine, a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the security meeting, the spokesperson said.

Starmer and Zelenskyy discussed Trump's proposals for ending the war in Ukraine ahead of talks with his Russian counterpart on August 15 in Alaska.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine this morning. They looked ahead to the meeting of National Security Advisers from Europe, Ukraine and the United States taking place today, hosted by the UK Foreign Secretary and US Vice President,“ the spokesperson said.

“They agreed this would be a vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace.” -REUTERS