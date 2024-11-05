MOT plans to establish JPJ academies in Sabah, Sarawak - Loke

MELAKA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is planning to establish Road Transport Department (JPJ) academies in Sabah and Sarawak as a long-term plan to ensure that members and officials in both states receive sufficient training without having to travel to the peninsula.

Its Minister Anthony Loke said that thus far there are 786 JPJ officers in Sabah and 739 in Sarawak and he sees the need to establish academies in both states.

“We see that there is a need and it is better to have an academy that can train members there, but this is still in the planning stage and has not yet received budget approval.

“However, we have included the application for the construction of the academy in the 12th Malaysia Plan, so we will wait for the decision,” he told the media after officiating the department’s 78th anniversary celebration at the Melaka JPJ Academy, Tiang Dua Ayer Molek here today which was also attended by JPJ director-general Datuk Rospiagos Taha.

He stressed that currently JPJ academies only operate in peninsular Malaysia, namely the main campus in Melaka, the southern region in Johor, the eastern region in Kelantan and the northern region on Langkawi Island.

Meanwhile, he said that in line with this year’s JPJ’s anniversary celebration, themed, ‘Digitalisasi Memacu Profesionalisme JPJ’, all department’s members and officers should take the opportunity to improve the existing technology further.

“I believe that JPJ is ready to prepare a strategy to ensure the survival of the road transport ecosystem in this country, including following the trend of digitalisation which includes driver licensing services, vehicle licensing, integrated enforcement and the field of automotive engineering.

“This development has also been proven to have an impact when, up to May 10, more than nine million driving licence holders had JPJeID to access the MyJPJ application,” he said.