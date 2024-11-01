MOTAC never holds back allocations for Perlis, says deputy minister

IPOH: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has never sidelined any state, including those under opposition administration, when allocating funds for tourism activities.

Its deputy minister, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (pix) said MOTAC has engaged in various consultation sessions, providing an opportunity for all state government representatives to voice out issues related to the tourism sector in their respective states.

“This is a genuine opportunity for them (state government representatives) to voice their needs.

“We always welcome any collaboration or inquiries related to the tourism and cultural sectors,” he told newsmen after officiating ‘Tasik Cermin 2’ in conjunction with Visit Perak 2024 here today.

Also present were State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Perak Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee, Perak State Development Corporation chief executive Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak and Majuperak Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Syed Agil Syed Hashim.

It was reported today that the Perlis government has expressed disappointment over what it claimed as non response from MOTAC regarding allocations requested to upgrade tourist locations, especially for Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 (TMPs).

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli claimed Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing also did not provide any response to the state government’s request for a meeting to discuss the matter.

According to Mohd Shukri, the state government requested an allocation of RM4 million to upgrade eight tourist locations in Perlis for TMPs.

Responding to this, Khairul Firdaus suggested that there might be a slight misunderstanding between the Perlis government and MOTAC regarding the allocation issue.

“We (MOTAC) have allocated development funds to Perlis and have organised various activities to boost the tourism sector in the state.

Earlier, in his speech, Khairul Firdaus said Perak has outstanding destinations and products, some of which have received numerous international awards and recognitions.

“I am very confident in the efforts of the Perak government in promoting the state’s tourism industry through proper and effective planning and implementation strategies.

“For example, the natural beauty found at Tasik Cermin, which is surrounded by limestone formations, can be a major attraction that strengthens our country’s position in the global tourism arena,” he said. -Bernama