Motac set to launch Ramadan Package for international tourists

SEPANG: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will unveil a Ramadan Package specially designed for Muslim tourists from overseas, highlighting the uniqueness of celebrating the holy month in Malaysia.

Its deputy minister, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, said the launch of this package is scheduled for Jan 15.

“In Malaysia, we observe Ramadan with various spiritual activities and practices...like celebrating a huge festival.

“That is why we want to inform outsiders about how beautiful and unique it is when they observe Ramadan in our country,” he said when welcoming 35 imams from 14 provinces in China at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) today.

Their arrival is part of the seven-day Imam Familiarisation Trip: Explore Muslim-Friendly Malaysia, organised by the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) and the Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (MICA).

As ambassadors of Muslim-friendly tourism, their visit aims to attract 30 million Muslim residents from China to Malaysia.

During the visit, the imams would be taken to seven iconic mosques and several renowned tourist spots across the country, including a durian orchard in Bentong, Pahang.

“When we successfully invite them to visit tourism attractions steeped in local arts and culture, it marks a positive sign towards fulfilling our mission to position Malaysia as a leading destination for Muslim travellers,” he said. -Bernama