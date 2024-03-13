Mother changes plea over lacing son’s milk with meth

PETALING JAYA: A mother, who had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing her 16-month-old son by giving him milk laced with liquid Methamphetamine, has changed her plea to not guilty in the Sessions Court here today.

The 34-year-old housewife changed her plea before Judge Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Nor during today’s case mention, scheduled for sentencing after the accused pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb 28.

Her 40-year-old husband maintained his not-guilty plea when the charge was read out again.

The couple are jointly charged with abusing their son by giving him milk mixed with water containing Methamphetamine, causing the child to experience “alleged sympathomimetic drug ingestion” in an apartment in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, at 6 pm on Feb 19.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

The court set May 10 for the next mention pending submission of the medical report.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin appeared for the prosecution.

Lawyers Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar represented the mother, while Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli represented her husband. - Bernama