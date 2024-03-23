Motorcyclist killed, wife and son seriously hurt in collision with trailer near Jitra

ALOR SETAR: A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and child were seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a trailer lorry at Km16.5 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Jitra yesterday.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said in the accident at about 10.50 pm, the 32-year-old victim died at the scene due to severe injuries to all parts of his body while his 31-year-old wife and four-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

He said the 48-year-old trailer driver and a 45-year-old male passenger escaped unhurt.

The body of the victim was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital while his wife and son were sent to the Jitra Hospital for treatment.