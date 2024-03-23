Your Title
  1. Local

Motorcyclist killed, wife and son seriously hurt in collision with trailer near Jitra

BERNAMA
Pix for visual purposes only.Pix for visual purposes only.

ALOR SETAR: A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and child were seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a trailer lorry at Km16.5 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Jitra yesterday.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said in the accident at about 10.50 pm, the 32-year-old victim died at the scene due to severe injuries to all parts of his body while his 31-year-old wife and four-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

He said the 48-year-old trailer driver and a 45-year-old male passenger escaped unhurt.

The body of the victim was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital while his wife and son were sent to the Jitra Hospital for treatment.

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image