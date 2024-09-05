Subsidised wound dressing services for underprivileged

PETALING JAYA: The Bukit Gasing state assemblyman office and MyHealerDoc have joined forces to bring relief to residents in the constituency who are struggling to access affordable services for wounds dressing.

Assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran said the collaboration will be a precursor for future endeavours.

“Such collaborations have become crucial as the population of the country ages. We hope the collaboration serves as a model to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare reaches all segments of society.”

He said the collaboration between his office and MyHealerDoc sets an example for addressing a critical healthcare gap at the grassroots community level.

Founder and CEO Jagadesan Chandra Mohan said MyHealerDoc was started in 2021 as a user-friendly platform for patients to meet their medical needs at home for wound care, physiotherapy and taking blood samples.

He said the app also provides access to qualified and well-trained medical personnel, an online pharmacy and free sugar monitoring.

“Some 2.4 million Malaysians in the country grapple with wound care challenges each day due to limited mobility, transport costs and lack of family support.

“This creates barriers to proper treatment and lead to preventable limb loss, especially among diabetic patients.”

He said the collaboration specifically addresses the concerns of the ageing population and the “sandwich generation”, who are individuals in their 40s and 50s who juggle caring for young children and ageing parents.

Project manager for the collaboration and Petaling Jaya city councillor Kusaaliny Mahendran said when senior citizens require assistance, the burden often falls on women, who may have to leave their jobs to care for their parents and young children.

“We hope the collaboration will allow faster recovery for patients facing mobility limitations and ease the burden of travelling to clinics to receive treatment for their wounds.

“Getting in and out of vehicles is extremely difficult for those who have wounds, especially if they do not have a full-time caregiver, which is another reason the collaboration is important.”

She said through the collaboration, Bukit Gasing residents will have access to professional wound care services at a significantly reduced cost of RM60 per session.

B40 residents will benefit further with a subsidised rate of RM30 per session.

She said the subsidised rate stands in stark contrast to the RM120 typically charged at private clinics, and the rate excludes travel costs and time off by loved ones to provide care.

The MyHealerDoc app is available for download on Apple Store and Google Play.