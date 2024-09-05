Johor govt reviewing new salary rates for civil servants

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is currently reviewing the new salary rates for civil servants in the state, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s salary hike announcement on May 1.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said these new rates would be determined based on the state government’s financial position.

“For civil servants in Johor, we aim to align with the announcement made by the prime minister. However, we need to examine this thoroughly to ensure that we are capable of implementing the proposed changes, as well as the rates and the timeline.

“We will make a decision soon. Insya Allah, (it will be implemented) at the end of the year,” he told reporters at the Johor Fishermen Association’s 39th Annual General Meeting and Hari Raya gathering here last night.

On May 1, Anwar announced a salary hike of more than 13 per cent for federal civil servants beginning December 2024.