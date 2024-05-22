Mountain climber reported missing on Saturday found by fishermen today

BATU KAWAN: A 29-year-old man who was reported missing since Saturday after climbing Bukit Hill Top Batu Kawan, here was found safe at 2pm today.

Muhammad Azfar Ismail, was found by local fishermen at a mangrove area near the jetty that is located close to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Batu Kawan, about three kilometres from the location where he was reported missing.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said the missing person was looking tired when he was found had bruises in his hand and was later sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for treatment.

“A report was lodged by the victim’s brother on May 19, to inform the police that Muhammad Azfar had gone to climb Batu Kawan at 5pm on May 18. He added that his brother was used to go mountain hiking but since he did not return home on that day, he decided to lodge a missing person’s report on May 19,” he said.

He said the search and rescue operation was initiated at 2am on the same day but the search and rescue team failed to find him.

Chong said the search and rescue operation was continued with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department, General Operations Force and villagers with the help of Bomba’s K9 unit.

He added that how and why the victim got lost has yet to be determined and police would record a statement from him once his condition is stable.

Earlier, the villagers had also performed the ‘solat hajat’ prayers for the victim’s wellbeing.

Bukit Hill Top Batu Kawan is a popular mountain climbing destination as well as those who go jogging regularly, especially during the weekends.