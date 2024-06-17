IT is against the law to drive on the road without a valid licence, road tax and car insurance. Unfortunately, there are still many Malaysian motorists who still drive without a valid licence or road tax.

In the recent Ops Khas Hari Raya Aidiladha 2024, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) caught a motorcyclist who had been driving without a valid road tax or licence.

Selangor JPJ took to its TikTok page to share a video on a driver who had been driving without a valid licence and road tax for 10 years!

The incident happened near the LDP highway in the Sunway Mentari area.

READ MORE: BMW X6 owner caught skipping road tax for 7 years

The video which garnered 256K views left many TikTok users stunned as 10 years is an extremely long time.

“A year or two without a licence is understandable, but 10 years without a licence! How is that possible?” queried a puzzled user.

“Don’t give the excuse that you can’t afford to have a valid road tax since you have been riding a motorcycle for 10 years,” said another.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the highest number of summonses issued during the ops was for driving without a licence, totalling 12,188, followed by expired Motor Vehicle Licences (9,711) and technical offences (8,109).

The special operation will run until June 30 and aims to ensure that road users comply with traffic regulations to reach their destinations safely.

ALSO READ: Volvo XC90 driver caught for expired road tax and licence