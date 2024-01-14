MP’s home attack: Suspect tests negative for drugs - State police chief

IPOH: The man who was arrested on suspicion of committing arson at the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham tested negative for drugs.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama, and said that the result was obtained during the screening conducted after the man was arrested on Friday (Jan 12).

Mohd Yusri said that the man was arrested in the Shah Alam area, Selangor, at about 4 am, and remanded until Tuesday to assist in the investigation.

He said that the police also seized two mobile phones, and a check found that the man had no previous criminal record.

Yesterday, Mohd Yusri also confirmed that the man, in his 30s, was not a member of any political party, and that the police were still investigating the motive behind the incident.

In the early morning incident on Wednesday (Jan 10), three cars, parked on the porch of Ngeh’s house in Ayer Tawar, were damaged when a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the house compound. - Bernama