Muftis told to refer to MKI before providing responses to national issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The mufti institution has been advised to bring issues related to national interest to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) committee before providing any response to such matters.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in a statement last night, said responses to any issues could be improved by including concrete arguments and proposed solutions.

“It should not be left hanging to prevent it from causing uneasiness in the community. The matter must be considered comprehensively with detailed explanations,” he said.

He commented on the response provided by the Federal Territories Mufti Office on its website, advising Muslim employees at conventional banks to look for other jobs as the financial institution is engaged in transactions based on riba (usury), which is prohibited in Islam. - Bernama