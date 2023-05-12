Muhamad Akmal: Youth volunteers can help build compassionate, resilient world

PETALING JAYA: For service and humanitarian initiatives, Merlimau assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix) places importance on involving more youths in such volunteer activities.

“The participation of young people in volunteer and humanitarian endeavours is essential for building a more compassionate, resilient and interconnected world. Their contributions today will lay the foundation for a better and more sustainable future for all,” he said.

For Muhamad Akmal, his role is not just about managing Merlimau, as he has set his sights on serving the greater community.

“In 2014, I led the medical and disaster relief mission for flood victims nationwide through the Youth Wing of Umno. I was just 26 years old, and it was all about being on the ground, making a tangible difference beyond district borders,” he said.

Muhamad Akmal said having a pool of young volunteers during times of crisis will ensure a swift response to situations.

“Their adaptability and willingness to take on challenges can be pivotal in providing immediate assistance and relief to affected communities,” he said.

During the tragic MH17 incident in Ukraine, Muhamad Akmal’s role as the chief translator for the mission to repatriate the victims served as a bridge of compassion.

“My linguistic knowledge played a crucial role in facilitating communication and coordination, ensuring a dignified and respectful process for the families affected by this devastating tragedy.

“Youth involvement ensures a diversity of perspectives, including a global outlook. This is essential in addressing increasingly interconnected global challenges, and they bring awareness of international issues and can contribute to solutions with a broader impact,” he said.

Muhamad Akmal also volunteered as a medical doctor during the Pasir Gudang toxic gas disaster in 2019. His hands-on involvement reflected his deep concern for the well-being of the community.

He also established free clinics during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, the free clinics that he operated provided essential healthcare services to the community,” he said.

Beyond assisting the local community, Muhamad Akmal extended his medical assistance to foreign countries facing challenges. He responded to the Rohingya crisis back in 2017 by engaging in a humanitarian mission at the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.