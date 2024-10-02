Muhyiddin spreading fake news - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the statement issued by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding the decision of the Federal Court to nullify 16 provisions of offences under the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (1) Enactment 2019, is untrue.

He said this in response to Muhyiddin’s claims that with the ruling, some acts which are against Islamic law will no longer be offences in the state.

“Muhyiddin is spreading fake news,” said Fahmi, who is also the spokesman of the Unity Government, on his X account today.

Yesterday, the Federal Court, in an 8-1 majority decision, ruled that 16 provisions of offences under the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019, are null and void.

The decision was delivered by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who led a panel of nine judges, after allowing the application of Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid, who is from Kelantan, and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Abdul Rahman, to challenge the constitutionality and legality of 18 provisions of offences under the enactment. - Bernama