Muslims in Malaysia to begin fasting Tuesday, March 12

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting on Tuesday, March 12, said the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Syed Danial said the start date of fasting for states throughout Malaysia was set according to the order of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, after being consented by the Rulers.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

On March 3, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement, said that the sighting of the new moon for the commencement of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia was to take place today (March 10).

A total of 29 locations nationwide were involved in the attempts to sight the new moon this evening including Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara in Melaka; Kuala Lumpur Tower and Putrajaya International Convention Centre. - Bernama