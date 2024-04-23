MyBas Johor Bahru operators urged to expand ‘Park & Ride’ services

JOHOR BAHRU: Operators of MyBas Johor Bahru buses have been urged to increase their ‘Park & Ride’ services to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre.

State Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said bus operators could also provide various initiatives to encourage the public to use their services.

One of which, he said, was to establish cooperation with the relevant parking owners to offer reasonable prices that are cheaper than parking fees charged in the city centre area.

“We can also consider providing monthly parking passes at lower prices instead of daily parking fees. As for owners of parking lots in shopping centres or supermarkets, other specific initiatives can be created.

“As for bus operators, they need to ensure good and comfortable services to passengers, besides ensuring the buses arrive on time,“ he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Mohamad Fazli launched the ‘Park & Ride’ service for the MyBas Johor Bahru T14 route, connecting the Toppen shopping centre in Tebrau to Johor Bahru Sentral (JB Sentral).

The MyBas Johor Bahru service, he said, is a government initiative where Malaysians only need to pay a fare of RM50 for 30 days.

“Malaysians only need to register using their identification card to enjoy this benefit and can use it for any MyBas Johor Bahru service without limits. The state government is also working on expanding the ‘Park & Ride’ service, besides encouraging the public to use public transportation in Johor Bahru.

“This concept has also been implemented through the Bas Muafakat Johor (BMJ) service and it is currently under observation. it involves trips to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) to reduce parking congestion at both hospitals,“ he said.