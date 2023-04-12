N.Sembilan 2024 Budget holistic, in line with country’s economic challenges

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Budget 2024 tabled by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix), is described as holistic and ensures the well-being of the people in the state despite facing global economic uncertainties.

Saiful Yazan Sulaiman (BN-Johol) stated that the economic performance details in the budget presentation indicated that the state government is aware of what is to come and is taking proactive measures to face future economic challenges.

“The increase in second-quarter investment this year compared to the same period last year, from 31.76 per cent of RM1.48 billion in 2022 to RM1.95 billion this year, proves that the state has the potential to attract foreign investors,“ he said during the debate of the Supply Bill 2024 in the Third Meeting (Budget) of the 15th State Legislative Assembly here.

Aminuddin tabled the Budget 2024 totaling RM555 million with an estimated revenue of RM520 million and a development budget reaching RM140 million, focused on nine cores within the Aspiration of Unity for Negeri Sembilan and the People’s Welfare Scheme covering the economy, investment, and infrastructure; education and human capital; people’s well-being, and agriculture.

Furthermore, Saiful Yazan stated that allocations in the field of agriculture also reflect the state government’s high commitment to protecting the welfare of the people.

Last year, a total of RM13.3 million, which is ten per cent of the development expenditure, while this year it is RM15.92 million (12.25 per cent), and for next year, it is proposed to be RM16.71 million (11.94 per cent). Ensuring food security is a collective responsibility,“ he said.

In addition, he also suggested that the state government reconsider the allocation of RM315,000 to the Orang Asli in the state, considering it involves welfare issues for more than 12,000 people from approximately 70 villages in the state.

Opposition Leader, Ridzuan Ahmad (PN-Gemas), said that the state government is advised to review the allocation given to the Veterinary Services Department, as the country imports up to 80 per cent of its meat supply from abroad.

“Is the allocated amount sufficient to make our state capable of achieving its food security? Certainly, to realise this goal, the allocation of RM1.69 million may be considered small but the amount is good for assisting existing farmers,“ he said.

He also suggested upgrading the main Seremban-Tampin-Gemas road from a single-lane route to a four-lane route overall, given the extraordinary congestion faced by users during festive seasons and weekends.

Ridzuan also hopes that the state government will take a more serious approach to the Gemas Development Plan, including the development of affordable housing, considering that the area receives economic overflow from the presence of Kem Syed Sirajuddin, but has limited housing.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sufian Maradzi (BN-Seri Menanti) said that there are several matters requiring immediate action, such as strengthening the agricultural sector and addressing road and drainage issues, especially in Seri Menanti.

“We will be launching Seri Menanti rice. It is hoped that several areas in Seri Menanti can be developed, and the drainage system issues in some places resolved promptly to avoid disrupting the productivity of the rice,“ he said.

In the meantime, Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) touched on the issue of rare earth elements (REE) and requested that the state government provide a detailed explanation regarding the exploration of this new resource to the people.

“I understand that the state government has standard operating procedures (SOP) related to REE, but there are concerns among the community if the exploration of this resource continues. It is important to explain so that the objectives of exploring this new resource can be achieved optimally,“ he said.

The assembly will sit again tomorrow. -Bernama