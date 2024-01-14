N.Sembilan became stronger with changes in political landscape after GE15: Aminuddin

KUALA PILAH: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that the state government under his leadership has strengthened further with the changes in the state’s political landscape after the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said that the political consensus through the formation of the Unity Government (after GE15) has resulted in a political ceasefire among several major parties in the country, and this has also been felt in Negeri Sembilan.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to this consensus, the people in the state and the country live more peacefully compared to foreign countries that live in war zones and yearn for peace,“ he said during his congratulatory speech and loyalty pledge in conjunction with the 76th Birthday of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti here today.

In addition, he stated that his government is ready for development plans and leaders’ consensus in the state to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people, ensuring that the state’s wealth and prosperity remain sustainable.

Aminuddin added that the state government is moving forward by having launched the Negeri Sembilan Development Plan 2021–2025 and the Negeri Sembilan Digital Economy Plan 2027, based on the key principle of economic prosperity, and promoting digital economic development until 2027.

He stated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state for this year is estimated to be moderate and growing between four and five percent, with the still slow economic growth expected to be felt by the people, especially in the rising cost of living.

Therefore, he said, the state government is devising various initiatives to shape spending patterns early on to ensure the sustainability of various focus areas, including empowering the people’s economy, welfare, education, and service delivery to the people.

Aminuddin said that the state government is committed to continuing joint ventures with potential investors, both domestic and foreign, with Negeri Sembilan remaining a choice for investors.

“As a result, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reported that, until the third quarter of last year, a total investment of RM3.14 billion was recorded in Negeri Sembilan,“ he said.

He underscored that the state government always upholds the Adat Perpatih system practised in Negeri Sembilan and will continue to defend its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, he strongly condemned human rights abuses by Israel against Palestine and mentioned that the state government has collected funds to provide humanitarian aid through the Negeri Sembilan State Government’s Palestine Care Fund.-Bernama