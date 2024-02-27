Najib’s 1MDB trial adjourned, Shafee is unwell

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds is adjourned for today as the former premier’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is having palpitations.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed Muhammad Shafee’s co-counsel Tania Scivetti’s request for a postponement as Muhammad Shafee was unable to attend today’s proceedings.

“Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee is unwell and he is going to see his doctor today for his condition, he is having palpitations but hopefully he’ll be well to attend proceedings tomorrow,” Scivetti said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib did not object to the request and suggested new dates to replace today’s trial in March (14, 15 and 27) as well as on 1 to 5 April.

Justice Sequerah agreed to the said dates and ordered the trial to continue tomorrow.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. - Bernama