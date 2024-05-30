Najib’s 1MDB Trial: Prosecution closes case after 235 days

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s corruption and money laundering trial involving RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) concluded its case today, having presented 50 witnesses over 235 days in the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib informed Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the prosecution was closing its case after all 50 witnesses had testified since the trial began on August 28, 2019.

“Since there are no more witnesses to call and no further cross-examinations required, I hereby close the prosecution’s case.

“We officially close the prosecution’s case after 235 days of trial spanning six years and hearing from 50 prosecution witnesses,“ he said.

Najib was initially charged in the Sessions Court here on Sept 20, 2018, and the case was later transferred to the High Court on Oct 31, 2018.

Among the key witnesses called during the trial included former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, former 1MDB chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Bakke Salleh, and former 1MDB counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan.

Judge Sequerah directed the prosecution and defense to file written submissions by July 26 and rebuttals by August 9.

The court also set aside four days from August 19 to 22 for oral submissions.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The former Pekan MP allegedly committed these offences at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch on Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon, between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014, and the money laundering offences between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013, at the same location.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act.

The former prime minister and finance minister faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of either five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Najib is accused of committing the offences at the same bank between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013.

All these charges are under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million and imprisonment of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.