Nancy: 42% of women participate in decision-making roles in public sector

JASIN: Currently, around 42 per cent of women actively participate in decision-making roles within the public service sector, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

As such, Nancy said the 30 per cent quota set by the government earlier, should be reconsidered.

She emphasised that many women now possess the qualifications, including experience and academic achievements, to compete equally with men in decision-making positions across various service levels.

“Considering that we have already surpassed the 30 per cent mark, reaching 42 per cent in the public sector, setting a new target at 50 per cent or beyond should not be hindered by ceilings or limitations.”

Nancy said this to reporters after officiating at Melaka Laman Wanita (LaWa) programme held in conjunction with 2024 International Women’s Day celebrations at Jasin here today.

Nancy was responding to a recent podcast proposal by former Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, endorsing the removal of the 30 per cent women quota and advocating for the recognition of women as decision-makers based on merit.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Nancy emphasised the escalating participation rates of women in the workforce, which rose from 55.3 per cent in 2020 to 55.9 per cent in 2023.

She highlighted that LaWa initiatives are geared towards amplifying women’s engagement in the economy.

‘’These initiatives aim to empower women to generate income for themselves and their families, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of augmenting women’s involvement in the labour force,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the improvement in women’s workforce participation will persist, driven by the creation of a supportive and women-friendly economic environment. -Bernama