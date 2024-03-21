Nancy: ‘Cherita Kasih Kita Raya’ Bazaar helps increase traders’ sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Cherita Kasih Kita Raya’ Bazaar, organised by Pertubuhan Cahaya Hawwa (Percaya), serves not only as a platform to strengthen social connections but also a catalyst for traders to increase their sales revenue, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

The Women, Family, and Community Development Minister said the bazaar also served as a venue for traders to market their brands to a wider audience.

“The cumulative sales reaching RM1.2 million over seven years stand as a testament to the continuous growth and sales enhancement.

“Apart from being a shopping focal point, the bazaar is also a symbol of unity within the local business community,” she said at the opening ceremony of the ‘Cherita Kasih Kita Raya’ Bazaar here today.

Nancy said the initiative also provides opportunities for traders to contribute to the Sebalang Kasih fund, which aims to purchase ‘kuih raya’ from single mothers and small traders and donate them to underprivileged urban children.

She added that Percaya plans to host a special charity Iftar programme for women in conjunction with this year’s Women’s Day themed ‘Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’, in addition to acknowledging their significant role in the community and economic development.

Nancy said the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry strongly supports initiatives such as those carried out by Percaya, adding that the Women Development Department conducted about 950 capacity-building programmes in the past two years.

Among them were Income Generation Advocacy, Digital Economy and Financial Literacy, and socio-economic empowerment programmes for vulnerable women.

Meanwhile, Percaya chairman Raja Mariam Raja Hairudin said the ‘Cherita Kasih Kita Raya’ Bazaar will run for two days starting today from 2 pm to 10 pm at the Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

The bazaar has 17 stalls that offer various items including, kuih raya, baju kurung and scarves. -Bernama