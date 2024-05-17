Nancy heads Malaysian delegation at CEDAW in Geneva, Switzerland

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is participating in the Constructive Dialogue Session during the Presentation of the Periodic Report of the Sixth Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) to be held from tomorrow until May in Geneva, Switzerland.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, left for Geneva yesterday to lead the Malaysian delegation.

According to a statement by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), Nancy is the first cabinet minister to lead the country’s delegation to the constructive dialogue session to address arising questions and defend the country's Sixth Periodic Report to the CEDAW Committee.

“Malaysia’s participation at CEDAW reflects the country's serious commitment in every cooperation at the international level to eliminate discrimination against women,” read the statement.

Members of the Malaysian delegation include KPWKM Secretary-General Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff, senior ministry officials and representatives of several ministries such as the Home Ministry, the Ministry of Health and the Foreign Ministry.

Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM) will also participate in the constructive dialogue session.

Malaysia joined the convention on July 5, 1995. It emphasises efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women in the political, economic, social and cultural fields.

Under Article 18 of the CEDAW Convention, a State party has to submit a periodic report every four years and carry out a review process, provide feedback and participate in constructive dialogue sessions.

KPWKM is confident that Malaysia's participation in the CEDAW Constructive Dialogue session will further increase the impact of the ministry's efforts to protect the basic rights of target groups, especially women and girls based on the Federal Constitution, the country's laws and policy.