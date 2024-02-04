National HR Policy Framework launch on Labour Day, says Steven Sim

PUTRAJAYA: Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, announced that the National Human Resource Policy Framework will be launched during the 2024 Labour Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on May 1.

He stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will inaugurate the framework, which will provide guidelines for the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and the government as a whole in implementing Malaysia’s human capital development programmes.

“KESUMA will introduce the inaugural National Human Resource Policy Framework. This will address the gaps and discrepancies in the existing policy documents.

“For instance, we are looking into the aging population agenda, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, green economy, and women’s involvement in the workforce, to frame a guideline and strategies to steer KESUMA’s policies and programmes,“ he told reporters after the Labour Day event pre-launch here today.

Sim empahasied that during the 2024 Labour Day celebrations a variety of activiries will be presented through KESUMA’s rebranding and dedication to the new 3K principles—Welfare, Skills, Employee Success, differing from previous years.

This year’s Labour Day celebration will witness the participation of over 3,000 workers from unions, statutory bodies, the public, and private sectors, with the Prime Minister presenting several Labour Day Awards to acknowledge workers’ significant contributions to national development.

“This year’s celebration also has different features; for instance, there will be 18 accompanying programmes starting today, such as ‘Pocket Talk,‘ sessions for exchanging views on worker-related issues in Putrajaya, Selangor, Johor Bharu, and Penang,“ he highlighted.

He also highlighted that KESUMA is introducing two new categories of awards: Public Sector Worker of the Year and Media Personality of the Year.

“The cash prize for the Labour Day awards will be standardised, ensuring that regardless of team or individual categories, everyone will receive RM10,000.”

“The total cash prize for the Labour Day Awards has been increased from RM75,000 last year to RM120,000 this year,“ he added, stating that this year’s theme is ”Pekerja KESUMA Bangsa”.