National Journalists’ Day: Leaders appreciate media practitioners’ role

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal and state leaders have expressed their appreciation to media practitioners on the occasion of National Journalists’ Day today.

Besides thanking them for their service as information providers, many have also emphasised the importance of adhering to journalism ethics in line with this year’s celebration theme ‘Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan’.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a post on X, highlighted the importance of maintaining journalism ethics, which is fundamental to the profession.

“Ethics is the main pillar of journalism because adherence to it not only makes someone a great journalist but also ensures the sustainability of a media organisation,” he said.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri described journalists and media practitioners as warriors in shaping an informed and visionary society through the delivery of accurate and authentic news.

“Your commitment to ensuring news reaches the public under any circumstances, rain or shine, danger or difficulty, makes you heroes we deeply respect!” she said in a Facebook post today.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, also through a Facebook post, expressed hope that media practitioners continue to adhere to journalism ethics to maintain the harmony and well-being of the people in the country.

“Thank you for your crucial role in delivering accurate and true information to the public,” he said in the post, along with a memorable photo of a press conference he attended with media practitioners in Pahang.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof also called on media practitioners to uphold journalism ethics in reporting news through accurate and reliable sources, as they serve as a bridge connecting the government and the people.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said he appreciated the work of journalists and congratulated them for their dedicated roles.

“Without journalists, who are we as state administrators and citizens of this country? Without you, it would not be easy for us to receive any information, news and updates on current issues,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan UMNO Liason Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, in his message, acknowledge the significant role of media practitioners as information providers to the public.

“The public’s mindset, shaped over generations, is greatly influenced by the information provided by media practitioners. May media practitioners continue to stay healthy and uphold journalism ethics at all times,” he said.

Other entities expressing their appreciation for the media through special messages on social media included the Communications Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Works Ministry, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and the Public Service Department.

Acknowledgements to media practitioners were also expressed by the Malaysian Youth Council, the Malaysian Space Agency, Universiti Teknologi MARA and MARA Corporation.

May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists’ Day, in conjunction with the publication of the maiden edition of Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contributions of media practitioners.