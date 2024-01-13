Need to form generation of holistic, outstanding students - KPTM CEO

IPOH: The Chief Executive Officer of Kolej Poly-Tech MARA (KPTM), Radzuan Razali, called for students to be equipped with digital skills, critical thinking skills, and the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes.

He said the main challenge in forming a generation of holistically outstanding students in the age of borderless technology is to achieve a balance between technological progress, and the development of social and personal aspects.

“Overcoming this challenge requires a holistic and innovative education system to stimulate student development in various aspects, support their ability to think critically, be creative, and become viable individuals in society.

“We can then form a generation of students who are not only excellent academically but also holistic in social and personal aspects,“ he said at the Student Affairs Excellence Awards ceremony of KPTM and University Poly-tech Malaysia (UPTM), here today.

He said KPTM Ipoh students make the college proud by actively participating in innovation competitions in the digital world in line with its academic focus.

A total of 12 awards in five categories, namely Co-Curriculum, Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility, Entrepreneurship, and Sports were presented to individuals and colleges, who received RM1,000 in cash, trophies, and certificates.

Radzuan also presented a souvenir to the alumni of MARA Community College, Kuantan, the Founder and Director of Bubbles O2 Sdn Bhd, Arifin Marzuki, who was crowned Entrepreneurial Icon, while the Sports Icon was awarded to former national hockey and soccer athlete Ahmad Soffian Ahmad Zulkulffli. - Bernama