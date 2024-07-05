Negative stigma surrounding drug addiction must be changed - Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The negative stigma surrounding drug addiction must be changed to facilitate access to treatment and professional support for recovery, said Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah said drug addicts are ordinary individuals who, like everyone else, make mistakes in life but what makes them different is that their mistakes, although minor, are often made worse by substance abuse.

She said with better understanding from society and a second chance, drug addicts also have the opportunity to recover and thrive again in life, as every individual has hidden potential.

“Like me in the past. I faced various challenges and criticism when I first got involved in politics. I used to be a doctor treating patients, and suddenly I became a politician. At one point, I didn’t even know how to speak as a politician. But in the end, I had to learn.

“That’s why I believe everyone faces their own challenges and makes mistakes in life. However, we shouldn’t feel small or be judged by society,“ she said in her speech when officiating at the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Open Day 2024 at the Sungai Besi Drug Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) here today, which was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The prime minister’s wife said the event aimed to raise awareness about the treatment and rehabilitation services offered by AADK.

It also serves as a means to enhance collaborative efforts with government departments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and local communities in conducting drug prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation activities within the community.

In conjunction with the programme, AADK has also launched a new service: online drug treatment and rehabilitation through the Tele-Hello AADK hotline at 1-800-22-2235 or WhatsApp at 019-626 2233, as an additional initiative.

“AADK is actively promoting voluntary drug treatment and rehabilitation efforts.

“According to 2023 statistics, 961 voluntary clients received treatment and rehabilitation within institutions, while 1,499 voluntary clients underwent treatment and rehabilitation within the community,” she added.

She said the number was significantly lower compared to the clients undergoing mandatory treatment and rehabilitation programmes, which involved 8,958 individuals in PUSPEN and 63,873 individuals within the community.