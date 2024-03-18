Negeri MB: PD in top 10 happiness list shows multiracial living success

SEREMBAN: The listing of Port Dickson as one of the top 10 happiest cities in Malaysia proves that conducive and comfortable living is achievable in a multi-racial setting in urban areas, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said today.

“Port Dickson is a diverse area, consisting of various ethnicities... when declared one of the top 10 happiest cities, it shows that happiness is not necessarily found only in a single-ethnic community. This is a commendable recognition and I greatly appreciate it.

On Friday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that Port Dickson, based on a study of the happiness index across Malaysia by 144 local authorities, had been listed as one of the 10 happiest cities/districts in Malaysia.

Other cities/districts that made it to the list of happiest cities in Malaysia include Jeli (Kelantan), Cameron Highlands, Rompin and Jerantut (Pahang), Kuala Terengganu, Kulai (Johor), Lenggong (Perak), Melaka City and Petaling Jaya.

Aminuddin said as a district renowned for its tourism sector, the state government will boost infrastructure and public facilities in Port Dickson to attract more tourists and increase locals’ income.

“I congratulate all civil servants and the locals for this achievement. This success is a recognition for the people in Port Dickson.

“I hope that core values such as respect and the great environment can be preserved,” he told reporters during a media conference on Negeri Sembilan’s investment achievements for 2023 here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that the state government successfully met its investment goals last year through 189 approved projects, totaling RM10.1 billion, which represents the state’s greatest accomplishment.

He said this was based on the records of approval from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) for 2023 when investments showed a 13 per cent increase compared to RM8.9 billion in the previous year.

Aminuddin said the manufacturing sector contributed 75 per cent (RM7.6 billion), the service sector 25 per cent (RM2.5 billion) and foreign investments totalled RM6.04 billion from Sweden, China and Japan. -Bernama