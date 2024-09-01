New approach, settlement needed to resolve KL-Selangor border issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said a new approach and solution would be sought to overcome the issue of demarcation between Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

She said her ministry will hold discussions with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari regarding the matter by the end of this month at the latest.

“There are 26 overlapping areas involving areas in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that have been identified.

“Sitting down to discuss and finding a solution together is the best way to solve this issue,“ she told reporters after her meeting with residents of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur here today.

Dr Zaliha said that among the problems arose over the demarcation issues were related to payment of assessment tax and area maintenance by the local authorities (PBT) which caused difficulties to the community.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha attended a 90-minute session with 218 participants including representatives of the Resident Representative Council to hear the problems faced by the city's folks.

Among the issues and questions raised in the session include the implementation of smart cities, drain and drainage problems, traffic congestion and parking.

“We will give deeper attention to policy-related issues and the need to be more comprehensively integrated with ministries and other agencies,“ she said, who plans to hold regular meetings with Members of Parliament in the capital.

In other developments, Dr Zaliha said her ministry was still looking into the programme in conjunction with the 50th Federal Territories Day celebration on February 1. -Bernama