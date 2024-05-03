New premier Shehbaz invites Anwar to visit Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s new premier Shehbaz Sharif invited Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to visit his country as the two leaders discussed stronger bilateral relations in a phone call.

Anwar called Shehbaz on Monday to congratulate him on becoming Pakistan’s 24th prime minister.

“The prime minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to visit Pakistan. While accepting the invitation, the Malaysian prime minister also invited PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit his country,“ the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

They underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges to build stronger relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Apart from bilateral relations, the two discussed the situation in Gaza, the APP report said.

Shehbaz faces a tough challenge to stabilise the economy and calm political tensions between the alliance led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of former prime minister Imran Khan.

No party secured a simple majority in the National Assembly after the February 8 elections.

Shehbaz was elected to the top post on Sunday with the support of other parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). -Bernama