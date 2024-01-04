Nik Nazmi: Plastic pollution laws to be reviewed

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will review the related laws to address plastic pollution in the country, said its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

He said the existing laws are considered as ‘fragmented laws’, where their implementation depends on local authorities (PBT) according to the locality’s suitability and context.

“So, based on that, we (the ministry) are looking at how on a global scale through a plastic agreement (in terms of managing policy), we see how the Federal Government can also enact legislation to address this plastic pollution problem.

“How we can make the use of plastics more sustainable, whether by reducing single-use plastic, biodegradable plastics made from organic materials, or other alternatives to replace plastic usage,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after a dialogue session titled ‘Pathways to Plastic Neutrality: Collaborative Action and Innovative Solution’ organised by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Yayasan Hijau Malaysia here today.

Nik Nazmi described efforts to address plastic pollution as not very effective and that despite various efforts made, the pollution problem remains a major issue in Malaysia.

“We know that the quantity of plastics in our rivers and ocean contribute to our floods, to the prevalence of micro plastic in our food chain. So I think that is where we are relooking at our existing policies.

“Now, several states have imposed charges on plastic usage, but it is not widespread, and one of the big challenges in Malaysia is the informal sector, for example, in Ramadan bazaars, night markets where plastic usage is still widespread,“ he said. -Bernama